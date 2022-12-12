Carmen Denson

Carmen Elizabeth (Kelley) Denson, age 42, passed away at her Ferndale home on Wednesday, Dec. 14. She is remembered for being selfless, for her high energy, always having a warm smile, and always generous with her love. She lit up every room she entered.

Carmen was born in Bellingham on Aug. 9, 1980, to parents Paul and Carol (Hansen) Kelley. She has one brother, Ben.

In 2008, Carmen met the love of her life, Brad Denson, through mutual friends. After a one-and-a-half-year courtship, the couple married on Sept. 25, 2010, on Catalina Island California. Carmen loved her family and was always supportive. She was an amazing mom to both her and Brad’s children.

Carmen had an exceptional career in banking, working for Peoples Bank, Umpqua Bank, and just this last November, Evergreen Home Loans.

Carmen considered her friends and coworkers as extended family, always willing to help with anything. This would sometimes overflow to include her clients and strangers. Carmen was a consummate professional and hard worker.

Carmen is survived by her husband of 12 years, Brad Denson, children Savannah Graham, Ruby Weir, Brittney (Lucas) Maslach, and Travis (Kylee) Denson; and her very first grandson Wyatt Grant Maslach.

Carmen will be greatly missed by her parents Paul and Carol Kelley, brother Ben (Kayla) Kelley, father and mother-in-law Richard and Sandra Denson, sister-in-law Tammy and Brian DeZeeuw, and numerous nieces, nephews, and relatives on both sides.

All are invited to join family and friends for a celebration of Carmen’s life at the Expo building at the Northwest Washington Fairgrounds, on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m., reception following.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.