Carmen Larsen 

Carmen Ann (Nonhoff) Larsen, beloved sister, mother, and grandma, went home to be with Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Friday, Feb. 25.

Carmen was born on Oct. 29, 1950, to Robert and Janet Nonhoff, and grew up in a loving home in Lynden.

It was there she learned about Jesus and the salvation found through His name. This faith remained a solid foundation for her life.

In 1969, Carmen graduated from Lynden Christian High School.

A year later, she moved to California where she attended Sawyer Business College and graduated with honors as a medical secretary.

Carmen took pride working in the medical field.

She enjoyed the challenges of maintaining accurate medical records and coding diagnoses.

During this career she met Richard Larsen. They married in 1976 and had a daughter together in 1979.

In 1983, Carmen moved back to Lynden with her daughter. Because medical complications made it difficult to work, Carmen settled into a life of homemaking and raising her daughter.

In 1996, she moved to Bellingham where she enjoyed making new friends and attending Hope in Christ Church. Carmen maintained several life-long friendships, which she cherished as treasures in her heart.

Carmen enjoyed talking to her grandchildren, reading magazines, and eating a good Nanaimo bar.

Carmen is survived by her daughter, Kristin (Jason) Oostra; her grandchildren, Jacob, Brock, Katie, Benjamin, and Jonathan; her siblings, Marilyn Vandegraaf, Wayne (Juanita) Nonhoff, Doris (Chuck) Poelman, Gordon (Teri) Nonhoff; and several nieces and nephews.

The celebration of life is set for 1 pm April 23 at Faith Reformed Church, 300 7th St., Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Light House Mission.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.