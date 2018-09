Carol Joan Sarvis Kok passed away on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. She was born on Sept. 16, 1932 to Dr. E. and Dorothy Sarvis. She had a sister Jean and two brothers, Bob and Brad. Carol was married on Jan. 18, 1952 to Jim Kok. They had two children, Randy and Renee. Carol graduated from…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now