Carol Tjoelker, age 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 29 after a brief illness.

One of Mom’s last text she wrote: I know God has got me covered and I will accept what he has planned for me. Praying for all of my family and friends that they too all know the Lord. I love you all so much!

Carol was born on Dec. 18, 1947 in Bellingham to parents John and Margue-rite (Matter) Geleynse. She leaves behind siblings John (Kathy) Geleynse, Linda (Leo Beld), and Lori (Bill Davis).

She was a 1966 graduate of Lynden Christian High School.

Carol married Bill Tjoelker on Oct. 20, 1967. They had three children. In retirement, Carol and Bill loved vacationing in Hawaii and Arizona.

Carol enjoyed making yard glass art. She had such a talent of decorating her home for every season and holiday. Carol was known for her shopping and finding the “Good” deals.

Carol is preceded in death by her father John Geleynse in 2010, her mother Marguerite Ge-leynse in 2019, mother in law Janet Tjoelker in 1990, father in law Miendert Tjoelker in 2002, and grandchild Steven Lane Tjoelker in 1990.

Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bill Tjoelker, children Darren & Jodi (Honcoop) Tjoelker, Scott Tjoelker, and Troy and Tara (Tjoelker) Lancaster; grandchildren Kodie Tjoelker, Haleigh Tjoelker, Josh and Kaitlyn (Tjoelker) Coston, McKenna Tjoelker, and Lucas Tjoelker; and great grandchildren Kensleigh Manthey and Ace Christofferson.

Viewing will be at Gillies Funeral Home on Sunday Nov. 7 from 2-5 p.m. The Grave-side committal will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Monday, Nov. 8 at noon and is open to whomever would like to attend. The Memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at North County Christ the King Church, with a light lunch to follow.

If you are unable to attend, the memorial ser-vice will be live streamed at https://www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.