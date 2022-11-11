Carol Visser

Carol Rae Visser, of Sumas, passed away suddenly at home with her husband of 50 years by her side, on Nov. 15 at the age of 70.

Carol was born to Richard Sestrom and Betty Pebbles on Nov. 29, 1951 in Seattle.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Visser, whom she married on July 7, 1972 and also survived by her two children, Sarah (Rob) Mobley and Michael Visser, as well as grandchildren: Amanda Visser, Drew Mobley, Tanner Conger, Madison and Zoey Visser.

Carol is also survived by her sister Vicky (Ken) Visser and brother Rick Sestrom, along with numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins and friends.

Carol is preceded in death by father Richard Sestrom and father-in-law James Visser. Graveside service will be held at Ten Mile cemetery on Nove. 23 at 10 a.m. with a memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at Second Christian Reformed Church.

For anyone wishing to make donations or gifts, the family suggests donations be made to Second CRC, 113 8th St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.