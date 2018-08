Carole Ecob, of Lynden, passed away on July 15, 2018. She is survived by her husband, Richard Coit; and two brothers, Kirk of Illinois and Philip of California. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in St. John Lutheran Church, 2530 Cornwall Ave., Bellingham. Arrangements have been entrusted to Jerns…

