Carolyn Ardith Van Mersbergen went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024 at the age of 87. Carolyn was born to B.C. and Henrietta (Schemper) Van Kooten as the fifth of seven daughters on April 18, 1936 in Long Island, Kansas. She attended a one-room school until the family moved to Lynden in her third grade year. She attended Ebenezer Christian School and graduated from Lynden Christian High School in 1954.

In 1957, Carolyn married Sherwin, her high school sweetheart, at Third Christian Reformed Church. In 1961 they moved to Seattle and were quickly enfolded in the small congregation at Seattle First Christian Reformed Church. They raised their three children in Seattle, and were very involved in Shoreline Christian School where the children attended. Carolyn was instrumental as a leader in Bible Study Fellowship and also helped begin the women’s Bible study Coffee Break Program at Seattle CRC. Carolyn was a gracious friend and hostess, regularly welcoming visitors, friends and new church members for Sunday lunch in their home.

In 1998 during their retirement years, Carolyn and Sherwin returned to Lynden to be close to their siblings and her mother. She and Sherwin rejoined Third CRC and especially enjoyed time spent with their Small Group. Carolyn loved the closeness she shared with her six sisters and their spouses, often traveling by RV with them to warmer destinations.

Casseroles from her kitchen and bouquets from her garden made their way into many homes whenever friends needed her kindness. She wrote meaningful sentiments and mailed cards for every occasion. She loved giving gifts at baby showers and celebrating the beauty of wedding celebrations. She loved her children and grandchildren unconditionally, always ready with a listening ear and an open heart.

Carolyn had trials in her life which only made her relationship with God stronger. She and Sherwin lost their son Greg in 1988, and had a stillborn grandson, Nicholas, a few years later. Her grief journey equipped her to help numerous other parents with their grief over untimely deaths. Carolyn bravely fought and won three battles with cancer.

Carolyn will be fondly remembered for her good nature, hospitality and generosity. She was welcomed to heaven by her parents, sister Marge, son Greg and grandson Nicholas. She is survived by her husband of 67 years Sherwin; son Larry (Tonya); daughter Joan (Jeff) Henderson; grandchildren Renee (Stephen) Gorman, Alex Van Mersbergen, Christine Henderson; step grandchildren Cheramie (Brian) Holt and Jamie (Gilbert) Marquez; six great-grandchildren; sisters Alta Louws, Irene Beld, Fran Ten Kley, Lois (Arv) Apol and Helen Terpsma.

Her memorial service will be at Third Christian Reformed Church in Lynden on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at 2 p.m.

Memorials in Carolyn’s name are suggested to The Gideons International, PO Box 882, Lynden WA 98264 or Starfish Ministries, PMB 440, 1706 Front St., Lynden, WA 98264. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.