Carolyn June Cartwright, 67, of Bremerton, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on July 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Carolyn June (Van Dellen) Cartwright was born April 10, 1951 in Chicago to Roger and Nell Van Dellen. She graduated Trinity Christian College in Illinois with a degree in education. She was a beloved teacher of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now