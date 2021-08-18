Carolyn Strey

Carolyn Louise Strey (“Carrie”), daughter of Ted and Elsie Strey, great granddaughter of homesteader William Baer and granddaughter of Carrie and Walter Jensen was born in Tucson, Arizona on Dec. 21, 1951.

She graduated into heaven on Sunday, Aug. 1 following a battle with health problems. She is survived by two siblings, Susan (Strey) Bancroft of Victorville, California and Jerry Strey of Bellingham, Washington and extended family members. Carrie, an excellent student, was a graduate of Multnomah School of the Bible, George Fox University and Western Evangelical Seminary in Portland, Oregon. She had a long and meaningful career as a social worker in the Portland area. She helped youth, the less fortunate, and in later life, the older generation.

During her final year and a half she sang of her love for the Lord as she moved throughout the halls of her care facility.

Her life was characterized by a desire to serve and help others. She was always sensitive to others’ needs. Carrie worshiped and served with the Imago-Dei Community Church in Portland for many years. She was involved with the Re-imagine Class and served the monthly 3 O’clock People, distributing clothing, food and meals.

She will be deeply missed by friends, neighbors and family. However, we are thankful that she is now in her forever heavenly home. A memorial graveside service, celebrating her life, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at Ferndale Woodlawn Cemetery, 5977 Northwest Drive, Ferndale, (360) 384-3734. Food will be served at Jerry Strey’s home following the memorial.

If you are able to attend or desire more information, please message Jerry Strey at (520) 237-5082, 3038 Birchwood Court, Bellingham, WA 98225.