Case Lanting, 89, went home to his Lord and Savior on March 17. He was born on Jan. 14, 1933 in Spannum, Friesland, Netherlands, to Sam and Hendrina Lanting. He was the oldest of four children.

At the age of 14, Case’s family immigrated to the United States and settled in Artesia, CA. As a young man he worked a variety of jobs but generally in the dairy industry.

At the age of 19, Case married his sweetheart Jane Kampen and, over the next years, God blessed them with five boys.

In 1960 they moved to Kent to start their own dairy farm. While farming there, they were blessed with two daughters.

Later in 1966, they purchased a dairy farm in Smokey Point and were blessed in 1968 with another daughter.

In 1970, the family was honored to be Snohomish County Dairy Family of the Year. In 1987, they moved to a dairy farm in Big Lake, Mt. Vernon.

Case’s life was dedicated to his faith and his family. He helped start Trinity Reformed Church in Kent. He was a charter member of Cascade Christian Reformed Church in Marysville, served on the church council and taught Sunday School.

Case also was a charter member of Faith Community Church in Mt. Vernon. He was a board member of Everett Christian School and served in many capacities including driving school bus.

Case’s service to others included sitting on the board of Marysville Co-op Supply, Farm Bureau, Billy Graham Crusades, the Gideons, and an initial organizer of Bargains Galore Thrift Store.

Case was a man of wisdom and action rather than words. His greatest aspiration was to provide for his family and be generous to those in need.

Case is survived by his children: George (Marilyn) of Star, ID, Frank (Ingrid) of Nobleford, AB Canada, Andy (Marcia) of Arlington, Jerry (Linda) of Mt Vernon, Robert (Wendi) of Waupaca, Heidi DeJong of Spokane Valley, Karen (Warren) Timney, of Arlington, and Sue (Ken) Root of Arlington; 34 grandchildren; and 65-plus great-grandchildren and his sister Lucy (Merv) Dykstra of Yakima.

Case was preceded in death by Jane, his wife of 62 years; his parents; his sister Shirley; his brother Andy; and his son-in-law Frank DeJong. Viewing will be at Kern Funeral Home on Thursday, March 24 4-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at First Christian Reformed Church, Mt. Vernon on Friday, March 25 at 1 p.m.

If desired, memorial gifts can be given to the Gideons International (PO Box 192, Mount Vernon, WA 98273).

