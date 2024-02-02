Charles (Chuck) Albert Loney passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Jan. 30, 2024 at the Whatcom Hospice House in Bellingham. He had just had his 88th birthday.

Born on Jan. 26, 1936 in Portland, OR, he was the only son to Ray and Nellie (Ashenfelter) Loney. He was preceded in death by his five sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy (Weidkamp) Loney, son Charles R. (Missy) Loney of Malvern, Arkansas, daughter Debra (Mark) Loeffler of Oroville, California, step children Bob (Barbara) Smith, Barb (Randy) Kraght and Jim Smith all of Ferndale. His blended family consisted of 10 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and numerous other family members.

As a toddler, Chuck grew up traveling with his parents on the Pacific Northwest coastlines as Lighthouse Keepers. Thus his love of the ocean gave way to many fishing stories. He visited his sister in Alaska many times.

Like his father, he became a Merchant Marine and after discharge, he set upon a new career as an antique shop dealer in California’s San Francisco Bay area. He was especially proud of his Hop a Long Cassidy collection. In the late ‘70s through 1998, Chuck joined the Teamsters Union to become a concrete truck driver, repairing San Francisco’s earthquake damaged freeways and parking structures. Upon retirement, he made the decision to move to Whatcom County in the beautiful state of Washington.

There is where he married Dorothy on Aug. 5, 2000 during the Weidkamp family reunion in the backyard with Mt. Baker in the background.

They joined Nooksack Valley Reformed Church and were members until they moved to Meadow Greens Retirement home and then became members of United Methodist Church of Lynden where Dorothy attended as a child with her family.

They both pursued a goal of becoming involved in the Masonic Lodge where Chuck became a third degree Mason and a Shriner.

They enjoyed many years of fellowship in the organizations to which they served well.

Together they enjoyed many years of attending the grandchildrens sporting events, traveling and visiting friends and relatives throughout the entire united states. They also traveled to Mexico, Australia and New Zeland.

Chuck was a very kind, generous and loving person and will be missed by his entire families. Upon his death, he requested no service but that his ashes be spread out in the ocean and will be done during the family reunion in August.

Donations in his name can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or any Shriners Children’s Hospital.