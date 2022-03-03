After a 20-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease, our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Charles Taschereau was called home to be with his Lord on March 22.

Charles is remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, being inquisitive, and as a brilliant and gifted fellow. He treasured really beautiful music.

Charles was born on May 23, 1944, to Clifford and Amanda (Riecker) Taschereau in Spokane, Washington.

After graduating from North Central High School in 1962, Charles went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree from Whitworth College and his master’s degree from Florida State University and UCLA.

Charles’s high regard for disadvantaged children led him to become a social worker for the county of Los Angeles for 28 years.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Amanda Taschereau and his long-term companion Clare Cornich.

Charles is survived by his sister Marie (Tom) Griffith, niece Melissa (Lane) Meyer, niece Jennifer (Trent) Veltkamp, nephew Matt Griffith, and great-nieces and nephews Grace Meyer, Tommy Meyer, Ellie Meyer, Sadie Meyer, Aidan Veltkamp, Alina Veltkamp, and Ariel Veltkamp.

The family wants to thank the wonderful staff at the Christian Health Care Center for their kindness and dedicated care to Charles over the past nine years.

A funeral service will be held at Gillies Funeral Home on Saturday, April 16 at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. burial in Lynden Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.