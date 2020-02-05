Charrice Dotinga

Charrice Frances Dotinga, age 45, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Lynden from a heart attack.

She was born on April 18, 1974, in Bellingham. She spent most of her life in Lynden, having also lived in California for several years of her childhood, where she developed a love of softball and sunshine. She graduated in 1992 from Lynden High School, where she was well known for her big hair and even bigger personality. She also attended Whatcom Community College. A strong work ethic that started at age 12 with her first paper route continued through her entire life.

Charrice was blessed to be part of a large and loving family. Her daughter, Sydnee, was her greatest joy. Charrice was looking forward to planning and celebrating her daughter’s wedding next year. She worked in the hospitality industry and was proud of her most recent role as general manager of the La Quinta Inn & Suites in Bellingham.

When she wasn’t working (which was hardly ever), Charrice enjoyed spending time with her daughter, their dogs, her family and friends, cheering on the Seahawks, and just living her best life. She loved vacationing in Mexico and was looking forward to her next trip in March with family.

Charrice was preceded in death by her father, Sid Dotinga; grandparents Thomas and Bertha Dotinga and Raymond Bacon; aunt Thelene Dotinga; and, most recently, her cousin Jordan Kok.

She is survived by her daughter, Sydnee Dotinga and fiancé Adam Dugger; her mother, Duana (Don) Dotinga-Wilkins; siblings Jared and Michelle Dotinga, Marissa (Dotinga) and Eric Postma, Alisha (Dotinga) and Matt Leisse, and Thomas Dotinga and fiancée Danielle Gipson; grandmother Ivy Bacon; nieces and nephews Cody, Jayden, Rylee, Nolan, Bella, Austin, Jack, Devin, Max and Nora. She will also be missed by dear friends Andrea Holt and Patty St. Lawrence, and so many lifelong friends whom she loved so much: Don Wilkins and his daughters, Kathryn (Adam and Rommy) Roetcisoender, Danni (Kody) Mahler; Sydnee’s father, Mark Mutic; and numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. Her contagious smile and spirit is a loss for so many.

A celebration of Charrice’s life will be held at First Reformed Church in Lynden at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, with a reception immediately following. There is no viewing or graveside service planned. In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up for her daughter, Sydnee Dotinga, at Peoples Bank in Lynden.

Psalm 34:18 — “The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.”

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation services.