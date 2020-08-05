Cherry Point amendments finally coming to Planning Comm. hearing

WHATCOM — The county Planning Commission will host a virtual public hearing regarding proposed Comprehensive Plan and County Code amendments primarily relating to fossil fuel and renewable fuel refineries, storage, transshipment facilities, piers, power plants, and other related facilities in industrial zones. That whole topic includes but is not limited to industrial zones within the…
