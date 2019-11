Live-streaming will be to North County Christ the King in Lynden WHATCOM ­— The memorial service for Michael Knapp will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Bellingham Christ the King Church, 4173 Guide Meridian Rd., and will be live-streamed to North County Christ the King Church of Lynden, 1816 18th St. People wishing…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now