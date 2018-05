Christine Koehler, age 67, of Stanwood (and formerly of Sumas and Richmond Beach, Washington), passed away in her home surrounded by her family on April 2, 2018. You are invited to join family and friends in remembering Chris at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 19, in Cedarhome Baptist Church, 29000 68th Ave. NW, Stanwood, WA 98292….

