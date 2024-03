In the early morning hours of Feb. 3, 2024, Clarence “Bud” Hoaglin passed away peacefully.

Bud was a doting husband, a dedicated father, proud Marine Corp veteran and loyal employee.

Bud worked for the City of Lynden for 18 years and retired in 2005. He was a man of great integrity and he is survived by his children Michael Clark (Michigan), Mindy Eden (Lynden) Michelle Starkenberg (Nooksack) and Mark Hoaglin (Nooksack).

Hoaglin’s funeral arrangements are to be announced.