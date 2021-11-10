Clarence Orr

Clarence “Ed” Orr, a decorated Navy combat photographer in Viet Nam, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2.
He was 77.
His graveside service will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery with military honors from the U.S. Navy and local Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #9301.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
