Clarence Zylstra of Lynden passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

Clarence was born March 23, 1930, to Franke and Greit Zijlstra at Oppenhuizen, the Netherlands. He was named Klaas by his parents, but upon immigration to U.S., his naturalization name became Clarence Zylstra. As a youth he lived under occupation by the Germans, witnessing man’s inhumanity to man. His parents were part of the resistance during World War II, like many of the people of Holland. His experiences during this time were formative in future life choices, including his decision to teach history. His dream was to pray at the Western Wall in Jerusalem; this was fulfilled in 2010.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Heather McCracken, whom he married in 2008; children Frank Zylstra, Martin (Connie) Zylstra, Henry (Helen) Zylstra, and Gladys (Joel) Spoelstra; sister Akke (Tjerk) Hoekstra; step-children Karen Reinhardt, Robyn Sullivan and Christopher Bopp; numerous grand- and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews; in-laws Jim (Jude) McCracken, Laurel (Larry) Broman, Andrew and Grace Bergsma, and Durk and Patti DeJager.

He was predeceased by his parents, brother Tom Zijlstra, wife Bobbie Bopp Zylstra, and sister-in-law Patricia DeJager.

Clarence was proud to be a Christian, veteran, dairyman and teacher. He got his energy from being in nature. Animals knew he loved them and would come to him.

He was a committed Christian all his life, serving in various capacities, but especially enjoyed teaching young people and adults. Clarence believed in giving back to his community and he served on several boards: Lynden Christian School, Lynden Pioneer Museum and dairy-related organizations.

While a new immigrant, Clarence was drafted by the U.S. Armed Forces under a NATO agreement during the Korean Conflict. Since he was not a citizen, he could only be assigned to certain duties. He was initially posted to the Chaplain Corps, as a chaplain’s assistant, with the 7th Army in Germany. With his skill in languages, the Army also used his abilities as a translator for interviews in post-World War II investigations and a driver for officers needing to travel within Germany, because of his German fluency.

Clarence grew up in a farming region of Friesland, and he learned how to milk cows and goats from his mother. This skill was valuable when he wanted to emigrate due to the huge unemployment rate in his region and in Europe in general after WWII. He was approved for a visa to enter the United States and Brazil as an agricultural worker. He chose the U.S. and was sponsored by his father’s cousin in California. He began as a milker, later moving to Whatcom County and starting his own dairy. The dairy he purchased was owned by the Ennen’s family. His farm was a Darigold Farm of the Year in 1986.

In 1974 Clarence was hired as the first full-time faculty member for the newly established Whatcom Community College. He had completed a triple master’s degree at Western Washington University that year, in political science, history and economics. He wrote his thesis on the Crown Corporation in Canada, a dairy-focused thesis due to being a dairyman. The current campus of WCC didn’t exist initially, so classes were taught in fire halls, churches, community buildings and sometimes in his own living room due to lack of space for meetings in the county. He taught at Whatcom for 38 years until his retirement at age 81. He also served as a faculty advisor for the Whatcom – Western Christian Study group for over 20 years. Over the years he estimated he had over 10,000 students, and he frequently crossed paths with a former student and was delighted to catch up with them and hear how well they were doing.

He was especially pleased that he was able to teach U.S. naturalization/citizenship classes to over 300 immigrants. He often shared the memories of two particular students. One was a gentleman from England, a Duke, who had to step forward to renounce his inherited titles and lands before he could become an American citizen. The other was a lady who was very pregnant; she was nervous and couldn’t answer the judge’s questions. He took pity, and told her since she would soon birth an American she was approved. No one knew she was in labor, and she gave birth several hours later.

Appreciation is given to the staffs of Stafholt and Whatcom Hospice for their loving care.

You are invited to join family and friends at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, for graveside at Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden. The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. in Faith Reformed Church, 300 Seventh St.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lighthouse Mission: https://www.thelighthousemission.org/how-to-help/financial-donation/ or 910 W. Holly St., Bellingham, WA 98225.

