Clarice Kornelis

Clarice “Chris” Joan Kornelis, age 72, passed away in her Everson home on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Clarice was our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Chris was born Sept. 1, 1950 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to parents Harold and Nellie Hollander.

Clarice graduated from Iowa Central Community College with a registered nursing egree.

Chris married Philip Kornelis on June 28, 1975 and together they had six children. They divorced in 1992.

Chris has lived in her same Everson home these last 40 plus years raising six responsible adults and worked full-time as a nurse for many years.

Chris enjoyed small farming, she raised cows, goats, pigs and chickens. She has always had a dog or two with her.

Chris has been an avid amateur gardener who did canning and jam/jelly making from her gardens.

She also loved her flowers; many times, she saved flowers found thrown out getting them growing back to full bloom.

Chris was an avid aquarist, raising all varieties of fresh and salt water tropical fish. She loved music and listened to anything that was pleasing to her ears.

As a young girl, Chris was raised in the Christian Reformed Church.

Chris is preceded in death by her parents.

Chris is survived by children Chad Kornelis of Yelm, Jesse (Kristie) Kornelis of Lynden, Tyler (Melissa) Kornelis of Kodiak, AK, Colby (Kayla) Kornelis of Nevada, TX, Brady (Jacque) Kornelis of Pensacola, FL, and Lacy Kornelis of Everson; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Chris will be greatly missed by her siblings Mike (Carla) Hollander, Howard (Lois) Hollander, Sharon (Darrell) Freese, and Tim (Rhonda) Hollander.

Visitation will be at Gillies Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 5-7 p.m.

A private family burial will be Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.