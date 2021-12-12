Cliff DeBoom

Cliff De Boom passed away on Sunday, Dec. 12 at the age of 90.

Clifford “Cliff” De Boom was born May 12, 1931, in Round Lake, Minnesota, the son of John and Gertrude (Vreeman) De Boom.

Cliff grew up in Minnesota and later moved with his family to Sioux Center, Iowa where he attended and graduated from high school.

In 1952, Cliff was married to Tracy Pluim. They moved to a farm in southwestern Minnesota, where they farmed for eight years.

In 1961, Cliff and Tracy moved their family to Lynden. Cliff worked for Brim Tractor for several years, then started his own business, Cliffs Automotive Repair, on Kok Road, in 1975. Even after most men would have retired, he continued on doing the work he enjoyed.

Cliff is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard and Garrett, sister Christine, and son-in-law Craig Lewis.

Cliff will be deeply missed by his wife of 69 years, Tracy; three daughters and three sons Brenda (Brian) Bales of Federal Way, Geri Lewis of Sumas, David (Connie) of Craig, Iowa, Nancy (Bob) Wassenaar of Everson, Derrick (Sheri) of Lynden, and Jeremy (Rhonda) of Hawarden, Iowa; 21 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and his sisters Betty (Herlan) Schut, and Esther (Leroy) Altena both of Iowa, and brother Robert (Geri) of Texas. Memorials may be sent to the Mt. Baker Care Center, Lynden Christian Schools, and the Antique Tractor Association.

Please join family and friends for the memorial service on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m. at First Reformed Church. Burial preceded at Greenacres Memorial Park in Ferndale.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.