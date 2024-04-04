Colleen Kelley passed away on Nov. 12, 2023. Colleen retired after 26 years as a psychology professor at Florida State University.

Before that, she taught at Macalester College, Williams College, and her undergraduate alma mater, Reed College.

She earned her Ph.D. from Stanford University where she studied human memory.

As a professor, she was admired by her students and placed many of her graduate students in academic positions throughout the United States.

Colleen originally hailed from northwestern Washington State, where the mountains meet the sea. She enjoyed hiking forest trails and walking on the beach. She leaves behind her beloved son, Matthew Seidenfeld and his wife Lacey Lindquist; her husband of 29 years, her closest companion, and adorer for 46 years, Mark Seidenfeld; her dearly devoted elder sister, Linda Ebberson; and her loving younger brothers, Tony and Dan Kelley.

All will miss Colleen’s wit, charm, and beautiful smile.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26 at Westford Funeral Home, 1301 Broadway, Bellingham, followed by a reception. She will be laid to rest at St. Peter Cemetery in Sumas.

You may share memories at the Westford Funeral Home website.