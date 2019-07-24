Connie Jo Squires passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Care Center on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, just 25 days after her husband Daryl and three weeks shy of her 86th birthday.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Daryl. She leaves behind sons Stephen (Mary), Chad (Betsy) and Scott (Sherith); seven grandchildren; and many close friends.

Connie Jo was born in Omaha, Nebraska, and grew up in Los Angles. She and Daryl spent many years in Spokane and Bellevue, Washington, before living the last five years in and around Lynden.

In high school and her college career, Connie Jo was active in Young Life, cheerleading at Whitworth College, and campus life there. She and Daryl were married in 1955 and settled into married student housing on “Ball and Chain Lane” on the Whitworth campus. She began teaching in Cle Elum, Washington, about the time Daryl was coaching football at the local high school. She taught school at all the stops along the way, Santa Barbara, Anacortes and Medina Elementary, where she excelled as a teacher of third and fourth grades. Her unit on the working ships of the Pacific Northwest and the models her students made was all featured in the Bellevue-American paper. Her star really began to shine when she completed her master’s degree in school psychology, her youngest son Scott making the papers for shouting “Way to go, Mom” in the quiet theater as she was awarded her diploma.

With her diploma in hand Connie Jo embarked on her life’s passion — helping kids figure out how to learn. Back in Spokane, she became a certified school psychologist for District 81 and adjunct professor at Whitworth, and she was recognized for her passion to help young children become successful in the classroom. She was named Washington State School Psychologist of the Year in 1995. When she retired from teaching, she continued to help kids in private practice.

Connie Jo loved to learn and, following her example, all three sons completed advanced degrees. She had a welcoming personality and was instantly a best friend. It was also virtually impossible to tell her that something could not be done; she would not believe you.

Connie Jo and Daryl started at Whitworth Presbyterian, and off and on through the years in Spokane attended as members of the Presbyterian Church.

A memorial service will be held in Whitworth University Presbyterian Church of Spokane at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.