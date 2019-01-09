Corinne Tarr

Corinne G. “Corky” Tarr (nee Peterson), age 93, passed on Jan. 6, 2019. She was a native of Ferndale, an alum of Seattle Pacific University and had a career as a church music director.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert D. Tarr, devoted mother of Ted D. (Sherry), Robert D. Jr. (Barbara), Barry L. (Gini) and the late Perry L. (Diane) Tarr; loving grandmother of Amy Cropper, Erin Fries, Angela Monnin and Kara Tarr; and great-grandmother of Sofia and Josslyn Cropper; Benjamin and Ainsley Fries; Harper and August Monnin; beloved daughter of the late Tilda (nee Sundstrom) and Daniel Peterson; and dear sister of the late Roland and Ainsley Peterson.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, Jan. 9, from 10:30 a.m. until the service at 12 noon, all at Zion United Methodist Church, 4980 Zion Rd., Cleves, OH 45002 (Miami Heights). Interment follows in Zion Church Cemetery, and then a reception is at Zion Church.

Memorials, if so desired, may be made to the music ministry of Zion Church.