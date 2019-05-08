Curtis Miller

Curtis Darrel Miller, age 33, passed away on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in a tragic traffic collision on Interstate 5 near Conway, Washington. He was born on April 28, 1986.

Curt graduated from Lynden High School with the Class of 2004 and went to Leenders Drywall, where he loyally worked for 15 years. Curtis married the love of his life, Jocelyn, on Oct. 7, 2017. The happiest day of his life was the day she said “yes.” On Aug. 12, 2018, Curt and Jocelyn’s son, Clayton Darrel Miller, was born into the arms of Jesus. The grief was great, but Curt and Jocelyn turned to the Lord for comfort, believing in the saving grace of Jesus Christ.

Curtis loved deeply and loyally and served his family and friends at every opportunity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand: fixing drywall, cleaning grandpa’s chimney and the gutters, you name it — he was there with his tools and his sideways grin. Curt loved camping with Jocelyn and their friends, fishing, tinkering in the garage and target practice, and he had a new-found love for curling after a recent birthday celebration with Jocelyn. He was a fantastic artist and loved to build.

Curtis was preceded in death by his infant son, Clayton Darrel Miller; and his grandfather, Darrel Miller.

He is survived by his wife, Jocelyn; parents Steve and Ellie Miller; sister Chelsie (Bart) Zandstra; nephew Wesley; niece Eden; parents-in-law Mike and Ginie Scott; grandparents Gary and Irene Morgan; grandmother Frances Miller; aunts and uncles Chris and Vicki Miller of Bayview, Idaho, Lou and Evelyn Kooistra of Bellingham, Bruce and Kathy Miller of Lynden, Mark Morgan of Ferndale, and Laura Morgan of Bellingham; numerous cousins and many friends who were like family to Curt.

A memorial service for Curtis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Faith Community Church, 586 Birch Bay-Lynden Rd.

The family covets your prayers as we grieve the loss of a wonderful husband, son, brother and friend. Those wishing to make memorial donations to support Jocelyn can visit https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/3q45z1/donate.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Curtis online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.