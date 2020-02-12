Dalwyn Versteeg

Dalwyn Lee Versteeg passed away Friday, Feb. 7. He was 81.

A lifelong Lynden resident, he was born Feb. 20, 1938, to Herman and Nellie (Holleman) VerSteeg and was raised on his family’s farm at Axling and H Street roads. He enjoyed hunting H Street Road with his dad and brothers. He attended Ebenezer and Lynden Christian schools.

Dalwyn married, had three children and worked at Foremost-McKesson and Darigold until his retirement. He had a passion for horses, hiking, hunting, water skiing, snow skiing and packing with his horses and mules in the Pasayten Wilderness and North Cascades. His favorite highway was the North Cascades and he hiked or trail-rode most of the trails on it. His family remembers many hair-raising adventures growing up driving logging roads around favorite places: Mazama, Harts Pass, Yellowstone, the Tetons, Banff and Glacier, to name a few — Dalwyn loved the mountains and outdoors. He outfitted with his friend Jack Wilson of Early Winters Outfitting for years. He was involved in search and rescue. He loved visiting his children and grandchildren and helped them with their horses and built fences and corrals. He loved day hiking around Twisp and Whatcom County.

Besides his parents, Dal was preceded in death by his granddaughter Tara Lynn Smit.

He is survived by his brother Ken and wife Marilynn VerSteeg of Lynden; sister Lynette and husband Bill Langstraat of Arizona; and brother Randy VerSteeg and friend Carol of Colville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne, of the family home in Lynden; daughter Shelley and husband Randy Smit, son Bruce and wife Cindy Versteeg, and daughter Kara and husband Daryl Tenkley, all of Lynden; grandson Britton and wife Traci Smit of Custer, granddaughter Tessa and husband Greg Haveman of Blaine, grandson Travis Versteeg of Lynden; and great-grandchildren Hunter, Montana and Summer Smit of Lynden and Lane Smit of Custer.

“You will go out in joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.” Isaiah 55:12

There will be a private family memorial graveside service for Dal at Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.