Daniel Claes Aldrich, age 48, passed into the presence of his Savior early Friday morning, March 30, 2018, following a struggle with heart disease. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 12, in Sunrise Baptist Church, 2480 W. Badger Rd., Custer. You are invited to share your memories and condolences in…

