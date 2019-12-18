Darrell Millay

Darrell A. Millay was born in White River, South Dakota, on April 19, 1933, to Estella (Bill) and Fred H. Millay.

The family moved to Everson, Washington, where he grew up with his two brothers, Fred (Bob) and Louis (Louie).

In Everson he met his wife of 59 years, Belva. Darrell joined the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a welder by trade and worked on many interesting projects. Darrell was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He always had a smile on his face, and oh, how he loved to tease!

He died peacefully at the hospice house of Spokane on Dec. 5, 2019, surrounded by people he loved.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Belva; children Joie and Michael; grandchildren Joy, Amanda and Mallory; family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please give in his honor to your local humane society.

A service of celebration of Darrell’s life will be held at a later date.