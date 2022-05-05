David Hull

David Arthur Hull, of Bellingham and Ferndale, passed away on Aug. 26, 2021, peacefully in his sleep at Whatcom Hospice House from vascular dementia at age 77.

David was born Feb. 24, 1944, in St. Louis, MO, to Charles Granville Hull and Faith Nadine (Craven) Hull.

The family moved to Southern California, where David and his two younger brothers, twins Bill and Bob grew up, living for many years in the town of Lemon Grove, near San Diego.

David attended San Diego State University, receiving a bachelor’s degree in geography and two master’s degrees, in geography/transportation and sociology/demography.

While living in San Diego, David worked for American Airlines and San Diego Transit.

David moved to Bellingham in 1975. He met the love of his life, Yvonne Pullar, in 1980. David and Yvonne were together for the rest of his life, over 40 years, announcing their engagement in 2009.

During his early years of living in Whatcom County, David was employed in various positions, including: community service officer for Everett P.D., DWI prevention coordinator for Whatcom Co., and operations manager for Bellingham Food Bank.

He was the founder, owner, publisher and managing editor of a regional arts and entertainment publication, Northwest Events and Lifestyle Review, for 16 years, from 1987, until selling the publication to the Lynden Tribune, in 2003.

David and Northwest Events were awarded a Bellingham Mayor’s Arts Commission Award for contributions to the local arts community, in 1988.

After selling Northwest Events, and until retirement, David held a series of part-time positions, including: demography instructor at SVC, assistant at Lynden Pioneer Museum and school bus driver, first for Ferndale S.D., then for Bellingham S.D.

David enjoyed music, volunteering for many years as coordinator and host of the Whatcom Homemade Music Society concerts at the Roeder Home.

Over many years of living in Whatcom County, through various interests and pursuits, David met many valued longtime friends.

David was a rail fan, enjoying train travel, on his own, as well as with Yvonne. David and Yvonne also enjoyed many road trips together. Highlights included trips to National Parks, both in the U.S. and Canada.

For many years they enjoyed an annual vacation at the ocean, on the Washington coast.

David is survived by his partner, fiancée, Yvonne Pullar, his brother, Bill and by nieces, nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bob.

An informal memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, June 5, from 2-5 p.m. in the picnic shelter at Star Park in Ferndale.

Anyone who would like to gather with others to remember David, is welcome to attend. For anyone who wants to make memorial donations, suggestions are your local food bank, local non-profit arts organizations, or Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Final arrangements were by Whatcom Cremation and Funeral.