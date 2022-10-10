David Schweigert 

Dave Schweigert, age 85, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at home in Ferndale with his wife Lena of 62 years by his side.

Dave was born Feb. 19, 1937 in Sumas to parents Phillip and Rebecca (Beck) Schweigert. He worked construction early on and then farmed with his father-in- law. He ended his work career at Intalco Aluminum of Ferndale.

Dave had two loves in his life, his family and sports. He coached his children’s sports teams and later he was there on the sidelines supporting his grandkids. You could usually find Dave at the gym or ball fields.

Dave was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Jerry, his sister Sharon and sister-in-law Valerie. Dave is survived by his wife Lena and their four children: Becky (Pat) Stephenson of Silverdale, Sandra (Don) Benson of Bellingham, Brian Schweigert (Cheri Smith) of Burlington and Shelly (Scott) Hickok of Ferndale; nine grandchildren: Chris, Joshua, Sarah, Kyle, Nathan, David, Erica, Bryson and Dylan; four great-grandchildren: Diesel, Connor, Owen, and Lena; his brother Bill, and sister Karen (Henry) Willemsen and sister-in-law’s Betty and Pam Schweigert and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. at Greenacres Cemetery, followed by a reception at Boxx Berry Farm, 6211 Northwest Road, Ferndale.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations be made to Whatcom Hospice or a charity of your choice.

Please share your thoughts and memories of Dave online at, www.sigsfuneralservices.com.