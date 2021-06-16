Dean Boice

Dean Robert Boice, a lifetime resident of Lynden, passed away on June 4, 2021.

Born Aug. 5, 1950, he was a son of Versil and Lucile Boice. Dean attended Lynden High School and went on to proudly serve in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, he was employed at Price Brothers Chevron and was a proud member of the Loyal Order of the Camels club.

Dean was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast who enjoyed hunting, camping, softball and cheering on his kids and grandkids in various athletics. But, above all, Dean’s true passion was fishing. Whether it be dropping a line in a lake, a river or an ocean, he was in pursuit of the greatest catch because, as he would often quip, it was his way of “feeding the family.”

Dean is survived by his wife of 44 years, Beverly Boice; son Tyson Boice and daughters Tara Boice and Val Morgan; grandchildren Brailea, Aubrey and Beau Boice; and sisters Deanne Plagerman and Jolene Vis.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lucile Boice, father Versil Boice and sister Marilyn Groen.

Dean was a big supporter of the annual Lynden kids’ fishing derby. His family requests that any donations be sent in his name to the Lynden Camels Club Fishing Derby at 216 Main St., Lynden, WA 98264.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.