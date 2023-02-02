Deanna Jean ‘Peach’ Brown

Deanna Jean Brown, known by everyone who loved her as Peach, peacefully passed away at age 83 among family on the evening of Feb. 6.

Peach was born June 13, 1939, in Bellingham to Vernon “Tuffy” and Wilma Barter. Peach was the oldest of three siblings, and graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1957.

Peach met her sweetheart Jimmy “Jim” at her parents’ restaurant in Glacier. They were married on Halloween in 1957 and later welcomed four children: Shelly, Vernon, Lori, and Steve.

Peach loved being a stay-at-home mom and homemaker. After her children had grown, Peach worked for a number of years at the Deming Quick Stop.

Peach was very sociable, and spending time catching up with family and friends brought her joy.

Even after moving into a nursing home in Bellingham, she still managed to get all the gossip from her neighbors in Deming.

Peach was always up for an adventure, and especially enjoyed camping and digging clams. Every year, she looked forward to camping with Jim and their friends at the Deming Log Show.

Family was important to Peach. She loved spending time watching her grandchildren play baseball, basketball, football, run cross-country and track, sing in choirs, and perform in plays.

Given her love of sports, Peach could usually be found spending her Sundays watching football or NASCAR.

Peach was known by those around her as compassionate and always willing to lend a helping hand. Her tenacity was one of her most admirable traits – some might even call her fierce. She was very caring and protective of her loved ones.

Peach is survived by her brother, Dale (Sharon) Barter, and her children, Shelly (Craig) Keck, Vernon Brown, Lori Brown, and Steve (Karen) Brown. She was a proud grandmother to Justin (Brynn) Brown, Andrea (Brian) Walkenhauer, Joelle Brown, and Marques Brown; and to her great-grandchildren, Blakely and Thomas Brown and Cole and Cara Walkenhauer.

Peach is also survived by her special friend Becky Rudig (Richard New).

Peach was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon (Tuffy) and Wilma Barter; her husband, Jimmy Brown; and her sister, Gerri Valencia.

Memorials in Peach’s name may be made to the Deming Log Show Grounds, PO Box 837, Deming WA 98244.

A celebration of life for Peach will take place at the Deming Log Show Museum on Saturday, March 25 at 2 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.