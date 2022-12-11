Deborah Ridgeway

Deborah Osburn Ridgeway passed away on Oct. 31 at the age of 46 in Stanwood, Washington, surrounded by her loving family.

Deborah was born in Bellingham on March 3, 1976 to parents Otis and Phyllis Osburn.

While growing up, Deborah spent her summer picking strawberries, helping on the family blueberry farm, and showing her sheep at the Lynden Fair.

Deborah graduated from Meridian School District 1994. After high school, Deborah attended Ravencrest Bible College, Skagit Community College and graduated from Whatcom Community College with a degree in Criminal Justice. Deborah worked as a police officer for the Mt. Vernon Police Department, later as a forensic interviewer for the Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney’s office. In 2005, Deborah joined her church soccer team and met the love of her life, Nick. They married in 2006. In 2008 they welcomed their son, Oland, then daughters Eleanor in 2009, then Maive in 2011. While pregnant with Maive, Deborah was diagnosed with advanced stage 3 breast cancer. She spent the next several years in treatment before it went into remission. The following years became a true testament of Deborah’s passion for life.

In May 2020, the cancer had returned and metastasized into most of her vital organs.

“The only good thing that can come out of cancer is that God can be glorified” have been the words that Nick and Deborah have based their outlook on. While she was excited to join her dad Otis in spending eternity with Jesus, Deborah will be fiercely missed by her people left here on earth.

This includes her loving husband, Nick; children Oland, Eleanor, and Maive; mother Phyllis; sisters Rebecca (Rhett), Anita (Daren), Naomi (Kevin) and their families.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. at Cedarhome Baptist Church in Stanwood.