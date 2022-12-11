Debra White

Debra G.C. White stepped from her earthly home to her eternal, heavenly home on Nov. 23. She was 63 years old.

Debra was born in Arizona, but spent most of her life living in Lynden.

Deb and Michael, who would become her husband, ran away from home in Arizona and ended up in Lynden in 1976. Through the kindness and open home of George and Grace Gerritsen, they were introduced to Jesus, and a new legacy began.

Debra is a lover of Jesus. He is her favorite. She relentlessly pursued Him over her life. Her pursuit of Him caused many others to seek Him as well.

Debra’s gentle, wise spirit, and kind, compassionate heart was a direct reflection of the Holy Spirit’s power in her.

This pursuit of Jesus led Deb to accept the call to become a chaplain for Lynden Door in 2019 after working for them in the accounting department for 30 years.

Though she very much enjoyed being a chaplain, Debra often wondered if she was the right person for the job. It was a stretch for her to reach out to people she might not know and step into their lives.

But as she stayed faithful to the call, over and over again, Debra saw the hands of God weaving her time with others into deep, God glorifying relationships.

It has been our privilege as a family to see just how many people she blessed, discipled, and encouraged as they have made contact with us these past weeks.

Debra enjoyed studying the Bible, gardening, camping, and eating yummy food with her husband, kids, and grandchildren. She was a fabulous baker.

Debra is survived by her husband of 46 years, Michael, as well as her daughters and their husbands Naomi and Chuck Jenkins, and Sarah and Kris Thorpe, and her son, Seth White,

Debra also has 10 grandchildren: Anika, Charlie, Sophie, Ben, Hope, Hannah, Olivia, Fiona, Piper, and Asher will miss her very much.

We are all grateful for the legacy of loving Jesus and loving others that Debra is leaving behind.

Her favorite verse, “I am my beloved’s and He is mine,” (Song of Solomon 6:3) has now been fulfilled as she dances before Him, free, whole and complete.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Debra’s name to Operation Underground Railroad (ourrescue.org), or Paul and Lynnette Randerson serving at YWAM (https://ywamkona.force.com/staff/s/donate?id=5943).

Please join us in celebration of Debra’s life on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. at Cedar Springs Retreat Center, 4700 Minaker Road, Sumas.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.