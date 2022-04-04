Dena DeKriek, age 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 29.

Dena was born March 11, 1930 in Manhattan Montana to Frank and Tryntje De Haan.

Dena moved to Artesia, California at the age of 4. She met the love of her life Peter DeKriek and they were wed Nov. 12, 1952. Together they had four children Mark, Mike, D’Ann and Kelli.

Peter and Dena moved the family to Washington in 1965 and bought a dairy farm in Van Zandt, Washington.

Dena lived there until June 2021 where she moved to Bellingham at the Orchard. Dena had great care while she was there and enjoyed each day.

Dena is preceded in death by her husband Peter in 2006, her son Mark DeKriek in 2016, siblings Jennie, Henry, Cornelius, John, and Harry.

Dena is survived by her children Mike DeKriek, D’Ann DeKriek, and Kelli Blockley (Clyde); grandchildren Nick (Shawna), Kris (Kelly), Melanie, Brandi (Matthew), and Bryce (Audrey); great grandchildren Tatum (Jeremy), Isaac, Payton, Sierra, Quinn, Wesson, Westin, Presley, Leighton; and great-great- grandchild Holland. She will be greatly missed by her sister Bertha Vermeer of California. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Acme Firefighters Association, P.O. Box 37, Acme, WA 98220. Viewing will be Friday, April 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be Saturday, April 9 at VanZandt Cemetery at 11 a.m., followed by a reception at the VanZandt Community Hall, 4106 Valley Hwy, Deming. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.