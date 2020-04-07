Gone too soon, Dennis Conner passed away in Bellingham on April 1, 2020, at 67 years young.

He was born in Seattle to James and Agnes (Fisher) Conner. After receiving his bachelor’s degree in Parks and Recreation from Western Washington University, he went to work for Whatcom County Parks as a regional park ranger and then the Whatcom Land Trust where he was known as the Volunteer Coordinator “Extraordinaire.” Naturally a lover of the great outdoors, Dennis spent his time hiking, fishing, boating, camping and traveling with Terry’s Tours.

More than anything, he was a dedicated family man and valued time spent with loved ones. Dennis was an extraordinary man with a vivacious spirit, gentle honesty and the most beautiful soul. He was forgiving and selfless, and he always assumed the best in others. He was a hard worker, endless giver and a loyal friend. His good friend, Rand Jack, said it best: “His indomitable spirit, his generosity and kindness, his devotion to our community and the natural environment, his smile, his laughter, and the twinkle in his eyes live on in the hearts of all of us fortunate enough to know him.”

Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Agnes; maternal grandparents, Herb and Maud Fisher; and paternal grandparents, Herman and Charlotte Fisher.

Survivors include his wife of 17 years, Terry Conner; children Matt (Courtney) and Lisa (Kevin); step-children Aaron (Sara), Rebekah (Kent) and Jon (Chelsea); nine grandchildren; sister Cheryl (Ken); his father, James (96½ years young); sister-in-law Patricia; and other extended family members.

Donations may be made to the Whatcom Land Trust, P.O. Box 6131, Bellingham, WA 98227.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are unable to plan for any services at this time.

