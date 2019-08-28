Dennis De Boer

Dennis “Denny” De Boer was welcomed into heaven on Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019. He had just celebrated his 91st birthday on July 30. He was born in the family home on the West Badger Road to Ren and Lena (Geleynse) De Boer. He operated the family dairy farm that he lived on for 73 years.

Denny attended Ebenezer Christian School for elementary school and graduated from Lynden High School in 1946. He married his high school sweetheart Betty (Van Ry) De Boer in 1948. It was a match made in heaven. They were married for 71 years.

Denny was a Whatcom County resident his whole life and was committed to making a difference there. He was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church for 50 years. He served as an elder and deacon. He was a member of Lynden Kiwanis and served on the Lynden Christian School board.

He loved the outdoors. Hunting, fishing, hiking and all the stories and coffee times that followed “made his heart sing.” His taxidermy hobby gave him many opportunities for more shared tales. He was a talented woodworker. His kids and grandkids received many special homemade gifts from grandpa.

Dennis was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Maurice De Boer, and sister Lena (De Boer) Vander Giessen. He is also now reunited with son-in-law Carl Haan and three precious grandchildren.

Five children were blessed by Denny’s long life: Donna (Dick) Bajema, Lonnie (David) Ten Broek, Randy (Lisa) De Boer, Renee Haan, and Roger (Jill) De Boer. He is survived by 26 grandkids, 21 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild; and sister Kathy (Alvin) Plantinga. Denny loved his numerous nieces and nephews and they loved him back.

We are so thankful for the wonderful care he received at the Christian Health Care Center. Denny expressed over and over his gratitude for the “angels” that served him there.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in Gillies Funeral Home. A graveside committal will be at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, in Monumenta Cemetery, followed by a 2 p.m. memorial service in Third Christian Reformed Church of Lynden. Memorials are suggested to Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.