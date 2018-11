Dennis L. (Denny) Nieuwendorp, born July 6, 1951, in Bellingham, passed away on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018. Denny grew up in Lynden with his brothers Mark and Steve, raised by their caring parents. Denny enjoyed a carefree childhood going to church on Sundays and attending Lynden High School. After his days of youth, he continued…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now