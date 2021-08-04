Dennis Scheffer, age 78, passed away July 27, 2021 after a very long and full life.

Denny was born to Bert and Edna Scheffer October 8, 1942 and joined his sister Gwen (Howard Bowen).

The family soon included siblings Darrol (Carolyn) Scheffer, Carol (Roger) Kornelis, Donna (Larry) Van Wieren, Marilyn (Larry) Dekoster, and Jane (Jack) Bosman.

The family was raised on dairy farms in the Sumas and Everson areas and Denny was on a tractor by the age 3 which began his lifelong love of owning and operating farm and excavating equipment.

Denny attended Lynden Christian Schools and enjoyed growing up with a large extended family.

Denny married Dixie (Tromp) and together they raised their five children Kevin (Debbie), Ken (Charmae), Bill (Laurie), Kim, and Doug, across the road from his parents farm on the Massey Road in Everson.

During this time Denny bought out a small company called Sumas Fuel.

Soon he grew the company into a large very successful trucking and excavating business, Sumas Transport.

At one point he purchased 16 new trucks and moved his family to Fairbanks Alaska for nine months to do sitework for the airport.

Denny did the initial dirt work for the (present )BP re-finery, the preload for the Burlington mall, helped build the Cascade Hiway and did dredge jobs across the United States.

In the early 1970s, Denny got a contract to load gravel from a pit in Friday Harbor onto barges that were unloaded at various cement plants in Vancouver Canada. This inspired him to obtain his pilots license and he purchased a small plane and soon acquired a Kingair plane that his pilot Hank had the pleasure of flying for many years.

Denny also took over his father’s dairy farm and expanded it and then row cropped up to 1700 acres in Whatcom County raising and harvesting carrots, beans and peas for the local canneries.

Denny married Teri Gibson and helped raise her children Dina (Jeremy), Jeannie (Carl) and Nick (Dayna). Denny and Teri were onboard the Concorde Supersonic passenger airliner the only time in landed in Seattle! Denny started, owned and ran Fraser Sand and Gravel also.

Denny loved the Lord, the Seahawks, nice cars, driving fast and the USA. He believed the election was stolen and loved Donald Trump.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

The family graveside committal will be Saturday, August 7 at 1 p.m. at Nooksack Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Christ Fellowship, Everson with Dr. David Steele.

