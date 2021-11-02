Derell Kirk entered heaven on Oct. 26 and is now walking and leaping and praising the Lord as he has not been able to walk for several years.

Derell was born January 29, 1931 in Marble City, OK to John and Bonnie Tramell Kirk.

He and his family moved to California in 1942 where he graduated from Delano High School in 1949 and Fresno State College in 1953.

He and his first wife, Joy, and two daughters, Pamela and husband Curtis Presley and Tammy moved to Lynden in 1977 where he started Superior Homes. He built many homes in Bellingham, Ferndale and Lynden.

He married Suzanne Michael in 1992. In January 2017 he moved to Shelton, WA to be near family.

Preceding him in death is his daughter Pamela, his parents and brother, Ben.

Surviving him is his wife of nearly 30 years, Suzanne, daughter Tamara McCay (Mark) of Abilene TX, step daughter, Greta Ireland (Brian) of Shelton WA, step son Eric Michael (Lisa) of Scappoose OR, son-in-law Curtis Presley (Shawna) of Leavenworth, WA, grandchildren Jason Presley (Jennifer) of Lynden, WA and Kent McCay (Lori), and Kristi Andrew (Tyler) both of Abilene TX, and four step grandchildren, Zachariah, Julianna, Jonathan, and Benjamin Ireland of Shelton WA and seven great grandchildren, and sisters Mary London of Boise ID and Louise Putman (Dave) of Bakersfield CA.

