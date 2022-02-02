Diane Bellingar

Diane Rae Bellingar was born Sept. 18, 1944, and passed away Feb. 11, 2022 in Lynden.

Diane was born in Bellingham to Kenneth and Vera VanderYacht.

She graduated from Mt. Baker High School in 1962. She married Gary Bellingar in 1966, and they spent 54 loving years together.

Diane enjoyed cooking, baking and gardening, and spending time with family and friends. She will always be remembered for her friendly smile, silly jokes, loving nature and her pies made with her legendary D.B. Crust.

Diane will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Preceding Diane in death was her loving husband Gary Bellingar, parents Kenneth and Vera, brother Duane, and brother-in-law Bill Bellingar.

Diane is survived by her children Deven Bellingar, Deanna Spangler, and Darci (Randy) Wilson, grandchildren Nicholas (Crystal), Sabrina, Oliver, Gary, Alicia, Michael and Kinya, and great-grandsons Marshall and Bryson.

Memorials for the family may be sent to: Darci Wilson, 6906 77th Ave NE, Marysville, WA 98270.

