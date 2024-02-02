Dirk Vander Meulen

Dirk Theodore Vander Meulen, 57, of Sumner, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at Medical City Plano.

Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 at Red Oak Cemetery to be officiated by Elder Tracey Jones and Elder Chris Mathews. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday from 5–7 p.m. for viewing. Wednesday at 11 a.m., following the graveside service, the family will host a celebration of Dirk’s life at The Hidden Willow, 2601 FM 196, Blossom, TX. All are invited to attend for fellowship and a meal.

Dirk was the first born of Theodore Vander Meulen and Delores Geleynse Vander Meulen, born June 20, 1966, in Bellingham.

He spent his childhood on the family dairy in Sumas, Washington. He was a loyal caring brother to his seven younger siblings. Dirk met and married the love of his life Lynn Roetcisoender on Sept. 18, 1987, and spent 37 years building a family. He was a loving, dedicated father to six children and grandfather to 10 grandchildren with an 11th on the way. His priority in life was his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and parents and taking care of the ones he loved.

In 1992, he began a business, Dun-Rite Services, which he operated for 27 years before moving to Texas where he managed and renovated properties and tended to a hunting ranch. He was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church where he helped with many projects over the years and left an indelible mark on the community. Dirk enjoyed fishing, shooting, boating and spending as much time as possible with family especially his grandchildren. Dirk left a legacy of loyalty, generosity, and incredible work ethic made an impact on everyone he encountered and will be missed by all.

Survivors include his wife, Lynn (Roetcisoender) Vander Meulen, his parents Theodore and Delores VanderMeulen, Bill and Anita Roetcioender, children, Sean Vander Meulen (Alicia), Brantley Vander Meulen, Carissa Hiemstra (Paul), Drew Vander Meulen (Nayomi), Caira Feddema (Jesse), and Jeremy Vander Meulen, Ten grandchildren: Blayden Vander Meulen, Koltyn Vander Meulen, Haydin Vander Meulen, Eastyn Vander Meulen, Kinsley Vander Meulen, Bradley Hiemstra, Ellie Hiemstra, Chance Hiemstra, Shyla Hiemstra, and Arlo Vander Meulen, seven siblings, Karla Houweling (Len), Mark Vander Meulen (Francisca), Kelli DeJong (Kees), Eric Vander Meulen (Jamie), Jodi Moore (Tom), Jacki Potorke (Stephen), and Theodore Vander Meulen (Kaycee) Jerry Roetcisoender (Julie), Del Roetcisoender (Nicole) and Carma Roetcisoender along with numerous nieces and nephews and a plethora of friends.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we kindly ask for your assistance in helping to cover funeral costs, medical bills and to provide ongoing support for Lynn. Your generosity during this challenging time means the world to us.

If you would like to contribute, we have set up a Venmo account where donations can be made. Your support, whether big or small, will help ease the financial burden and allow us to focus on honoring Dirk’s memory.

Venmo Link: https://venmo.com/u/Lynn-VanderMeulen.

Thank you again for your love, prayers, and support. We will forever cherish the memories we shared with our beloved Dirk.

To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit the Bright-Holland Funeral Home website.