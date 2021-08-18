A celebration of life will be held for Dixie Hansen, who passed away last year. Please join us for a beach barbecue in her honor, where we can remember her in one of her favorite places, lunch will be served. Saturday, Aug. 28, 1 p.m. 8332 Birch Bay Drive, Blaine, WA 98230 (her previous home at Birch Bay). We hope you will be able to join us. Please share your thoughts and memories of Dixie online at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.