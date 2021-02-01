Dixie Shipley

Dixie Lea Shipley was called to her heavenly home on Oct. 23. Dixie was a lifelong resident of Whatcom County.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey and Jessie Hanson. She is survived by her husband Tom and sons Mark (Tammi) and Jeff (Casey) all of Whatcom Co. and six grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 858 W. Smith Road, Bellingham on Saturday Nov. 6 at 1 p.m.