Longtime Sumas resident Doede Postma went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. Doede is remembered for his strong faith, his devotion to his family and his strong work ethic.

Doede was born on July 2, 1934, in Lansing, Illinois, to parents George and Gertrude (Haak) Postma. He was one of four children. When he was 7 the family moved to California and then at age 15 on to Everson, Washington, to dairy farm.

Doede met and soon married his beloved Margie Biesheuvel. Together they had three sons and a one daughter. They were married 67 years.

Doede continued working on his dad’s farm while milking cows for Frank Imhoff on the side. In 1957 Doede and Margie moved to California, then in 1962 returned to Sumas to purchase their own dairy. After a time Doede retired the dairy and went to work for Rich Larson as a herdsman until the dairy buyout. In 1978 he went to work for Romberg Construction. As Doede started to slow down, he would do field work for Keith Boon.

Doede enjoyed woodworking and restoring horse-drawn equipment. He drove in many local Threshing Bees and tractor pulls. He was a member of Sumas Christian Reformed church, volunteering as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and a Cadet leader. Doede was on the Sumas Christian School and the Sumas Water Association boards.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jennie Huizenga, and brothers John Postma and George Postma.

Doede is survived by his wife Margie of the family home; three sons, Rich (Jodi), Ron (Sally) and Dodge (Susan); one daughter, Pam (John) Bromley; 17 grandchildren and 16 grea-grandchildren.

You are invited for visitation at Sumas Christian Reformed Church from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Dec. 18, followed by a graveside committal in Sumas Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. followed by the memorial service at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Lighthouse Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.