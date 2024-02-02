Donald Henry Vanderpol, age 79, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Don was born Oct. 11, 1944, Bellingham to Dirk and Emma (Hamstra) Vanderpol. He graduated from Mount Vernon High School.

Don and Tena (Cloo) were married at Mount Vernon Christian Reformed Church on Dec. 30, 1966.

Don was a sheet-metal worker for 40 years and served in the Air National Guard as a senior master sergeant for 26 years. He also volunteered for World Renew. Don enjoyed model trains, woodworking, camping, time with family and friends, sports and traveling. He is remembered for his great sense of humor.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Tena, children David Vanderpol, Vicky (Brian) Frantz, and Brian (Kelsey) Vanderpol; grandchildren, Shad Frantz and Nyah Frantz. He will be greatly missed by siblings Vern (Judy) Vanderpol, Bob (Barb) Vanderpol, Jerry Vanderpol, and Patty (Rick) Vander Yacht.

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at 11 a.m. at Hope in Christ Church, at 710 E. Sunset Drive, Bellingham. The service will also be live streamed at www.facebook.com/GilliesFuneralHomeAndCremationServices. A private graveside service will precede in Monumenta Cemetery.

Memorial donations are suggested to Hope in Christ Church benevolent fund or Peace Health Whatcom Hospice House. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.