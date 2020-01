Donna Anderson, 91, entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Jan. 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Kay (Brent) of Lynden, Steve (Laura) and Jean (Ray); her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She inspired all of us with her steadfast faith, servant’s heart and courage. “Love you to the moon and back, and miss you more.”

A memorial is to be determined.