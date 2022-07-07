Donna Jean Dobesh (Craig) passed away on July 17, peacefully in her home in Lynden at age 86.

The youngest of eight siblings, Donna was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Lincoln, Nebraska to George and Jessie Craig.

Donna was a sweet, kind, and caring person, with a bright light of positivity shown through in her vibrant lipstick color choices.

Donna loved to read, visit with her friends, and look after her pet cat.

On Fridays, she would enjoy fish and chips, and she would always find time to cheer for her favorite team, the Seattle Seahawks.

Donna was a beacon of kindness for others around her.

She was very friendly to all people and could easily strike up a conversation with strangers or friends alike.

Donna dedicated her time to finding ways to help others.

And with an open heart, she loved others unconditionally.

Donna is survived by her three children: Debra Overcash, Dean Auve and his wife Crystal, and Karen Metz with her husband Tim, as well as four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering was held to celebrate the life of Donna Dobesh.

