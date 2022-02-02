Doris Spargo

A light went out in Peoria, Arizona with the passing of Doris Jean Spargo, 86, on Dec. 26, 2021.

Doris left this world unexpectedly and peacefully from home, in the comfort of her favorite chair.

Doris had a strong faith in Jesus and is celebrating being in His presence where there are no more tears.

Doris was the second of four children born to Gwinn and Viola Dunham in Bellingham on Nov. 5, 1935.

She grew up in Lynden and graduated from Lynden High School in 1953.

Doris married Martin Spargo, her husband of 65 years, on Nov. 10, 1956.

Together they were blessed with three sons, Martin Gwinn, Frederick Gene, and David Wayne.

For the first 22 years of marriage, Doris was a United States Air Force wife, and traveled widely with her husband and sons. They lived in California, Germany, Washington, Montana, and North Dakota. This life led to an enjoyment of travel, and she and Martin often took extended road trips to visit National Parks and family members.

Doris enjoyed doing airport security in Grand Forks and Bismarck, North Dakota, before retiring to Arizona near her son, Fred.

Doris had a big heart, and through the years cared for six foster-daughters. She and Martin were longtime volunteers with hospice.

Doris is survived by her loving husband, Martin, and three sons, Martin (Amy), Fred (Elizabeth), and David (Diane); her grandchildren Russell (Crystal), Garret (Mystie), Dylan (Jenna), Hope, Jana (Alex), Brooke, and Sarah; numerous great-grandchildren; brothers Gwinn Dunham (Joy) and Chuck Dunham (Irene), sister-in-law Barbara Dunham, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Doris was preceded in death by her brother John Dunham.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online at https://www.gideonslegacy.org or by mail to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.