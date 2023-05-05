Dorothea Jean Francisco, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on April 21, 2023, at the age of 100. She was born on June 30, 1922, and lived a long and fulfilling life.

Dorothea was married to Ralph D Francisco on Feb. 21, 1942, in Lynden, WA. They were married for 46 years until Ralph’s passing on May 30, 1988. Together they raised four children, and Dorothea was a devoted and loving mother.

Dorothea loved music, and it was a significant part of her life. She played the organ and loved to sing, sharing her musical talent with the community. Her passion for music touched the lives of many, and her talents will never be forgotten.

She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially during holidays, where she would cook fabulous food and create cherished memories. Her positive outlook on life was contagious, and she inspired those around her to be happy and grateful for what they had.

One of her favorite places was Birch Bay, WA, where she spent quality time with her family. They would often gather for music jam sessions on Sunday afternoons, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for all who attended. She was a happy person who always had a smile on her face and a resilient spirit.

Dorothea is survived by her daughters Carol Manske (Robert) and Barbara Ferry, her son Brent Francisco, and daughter-in-law Jean Francisco, as well as her 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph D. Francisco, and her son, Richard E. Francisco.

Dorothea’s legacy will live on through her family and friends, who will always remember her kind heart, love of music, and passion for cooking. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, May 3 at 10 a.m. in Greenacres Memorial Park followed by a gathering at Greenacres Chapel, both located at 4700 Northwest Drive, Ferndale.